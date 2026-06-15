Kona Beach Closures Continue Due To High Surf Warning

(BIVN) – The High Surf Warning continues for south-facing shores of Hawaiʻi, as several beach parks in Kona remain closed.

On Monday, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported the following beaches remain closed:

Kahaluʻu Beach Park

Kohanaiki Beach Park

Old A’s pavilions

“The combination of a large long-period south-southwest (200 degree) swell and King Tides will cause significant wave run up and could cause widespread coastal flooding during the afternoon high tides along south facing shores,” the National Weather Service stated. “Also due to the highest monthly tides and water levels running higher than predicted at select areas, flooding along all shorelines and in low-lying coastal areas are expected especially during the late afternoon and early evening hours.”

Dangerously large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet are forecast.

Hawaiʻi County officials say beachgoers should heed instructions of Ocean Safety Personnel, and warn other parks may close without notice.