Police Investigate Stolen Vehicles, Credit Card Theft in Kona

(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi police are investigating a case of two stolen vehicles and fraudulent use of a credit card in Kona, and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two of the three suspects.

Police have already identified one of the suspects, said to be Carolyn Samson, using surveillance footage.

The theft occurred in the early morning of Monday, June 8th, on the 75-5500 block of Mamalahoa Highway in Kona. Police described the case in a news release:

Preliminary investigation revealed that three suspects unlawfully removed a gray 2025 Hyundai Kona bearing Hawaii License Plate No. YCX 979 from a private residence. The suspects subsequently utilized the Hyundai to steal a second vehicle, described as a black 2004 Toyota Tacoma with sunroof damage, bearing Hawaii License Plate No. NJP 597. The investigation further determined that both vehicles traveled to a local business in the vicinity of the 76 block of Kuakini Highway, Kailua-Kona, where a debit card left inside the Hyundai was used to make three separate fuel purchases totaling $284.95. Review of surveillance footage from the business identified a female suspect operating the Hyundai and utilizing the stolen debit card. Through investigative efforts, officers positively identified the female as Carolyn SAMSON. Additional surveillance footage obtained from another local business in the vicinity of the 82 block of Mamalahoa Highway, Captain Cook, showed SAMSON using the same debit card to purchase food and beverage items totaling $51.10.

Police say anyone with information regarding this incident – or the identities and whereabouts of the other suspects – is encouraged to contact the Hawai‘i Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

“Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000,” police say. “Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.”