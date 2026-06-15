VIDEO: Webcam Blasted by Volcanic Tornado During Kīlauea Episode 49

(BIVN) – A volcanic vortex whipped tephra into a webcam overlooking the Kilauea summit in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park during the episode 49 eruption on Sunday.

The swirling gusts stole the show during the 7.5 hour lava-fountain episode. The tornadoes of volcanic material often form in the presence of heat, which causes upward air flow, and strong windshear. On Sunday, the towering dust-devils sometimes obscured the lava eruption, and even dwarfed the 700 foot-high fountain.

The shifting winds also generated some confusion as to where the tephra fallout would occur. The episode began at 9:36 in the morning, under steady wins from the northeast, ensuring the glassy volcanic material would fall to the southwest of the caldera. However, in the early afternoon, this civil defense message warned of a change.

“USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that winds appear to have shifted, carrying the plume created by the Kilauea Volcano Eruption Episode 49 to the northeast and with it, possible light ashfall toward downwind communities,” the civil defense message stated. “Due to the shift in winds, residents downwind are encouraged to disconnect their catchment tank before the next rainfall, to avoid ashfall entering the catchment tank.”

“Those with respiratory sensitivity should avoid exposure when possible,” the radio message stated.

Still, tephra fall was restricted to the closed are of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said no significant ash fall was reported at public overlooks inside the park, or in the surrounding communities.

The episode ended just after 5 p.m. in the evening, and the Volcano Alert Level was lowered from WATCH back to ADVISORY.