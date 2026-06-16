High Surf Warning Lowered To Advisory, Kona Beach Closures Continue

(BIVN) – The High Surf Warning for south-facing shores of Hawaiʻi has been downgraded to a High Surf Advisory.

Several beach parks in Kona remain closed. On Tuesday, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported the following beaches remain closed:

Kahaluʻu Beach Park

Kohanaiki Beach Park

Old A’s pavilions

Surf is expected to peak up to 14 feet this morning and gradually ease through tonight.

A Coastal Hazard Message is also in effect for all shores of Hawaiʻi through Tuesday afternoon.

“The combination of a moderate to large, long-period south-southwest (200- 190 degrees) swell and King Tides will cause() wave run up and could cause local coastal flooding during the afternoon high tide along south facing shores,” the National Weather Service stated. “Also due to the highest monthly tides and water levels running higher than predicted at select areas, flooding along all shorelines and in low-lying coastal areas are expected especially during the late afternoon and early evening hours.”

“Avoid driving through flooded roadways,” the weather forecasters said. “If you are forced to drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don’t get too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.”