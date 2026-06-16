Kīlauea Volcano Update: Next Lava Fountain Episode Forecast

(BIVN) – The eruption at the summit of Kīlauea is paused, following the 7.5 hour eruption of high lava fountains during episode 49 on June 14th.

On Monday, scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory provided a preliminary forecast for episode 50.

“Re-inflation indicates another episode is likely between June 24 and June 29,” the Observatory wrote in a daily update, adding that “more data are needed to refine the forecast.”

Glow and flames have were visible from the inactive vents overnight. Degassing plumes are rising from Halemaʻumaʻu this morning.

UPDATE – (9:30 a.m.) – From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Tuesday morning: