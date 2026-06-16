Kīlauea Volcano Update: Next Lava Fountain Episode Forecast

(BIVN) – The eruption at the summit of Kīlauea is paused, following the 7.5 hour eruption of high lava fountains during episode 49 on June 14th.
On Monday, scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory provided a preliminary forecast for episode 50.
“Re-inflation indicates another episode is likely between June 24 and June 29,” the Observatory wrote in a daily update, adding that “more data are needed to refine the forecast.”
Glow and flames have were visible from the inactive vents overnight. Degassing plumes are rising from Halemaʻumaʻu this morning.
UPDATE – (9:30 a.m.) – From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Tuesday morning:
Summit Observations:
Bright glow and large flames were visible from the south vent in Halemaʻumaʻu overnight, with intermittent glow and flames visible from the north vent. Degassing plumes from both vents are moving toward the southwest this morning. Lava flows that were partly incandescent and were still creeping overnight on June 14-15 are no longer moving or showing significant incandesence.
Low frequency pulses continue this morning, which is typical during the onset of pauses between eruptive episodes. There were three earthquakes within Kaluapele (Kīlauea caldera) in the past 24 hours, the largest of which was a M2.2 beneath the south rim of Halemaʻumaʻu.
Kīlauea summit deflation totaled 15.5 microradians during episode 49. Once the episode ended, inflation resumed and has since recovered 4.7 microradians of tilt at the summit tiltmeter at Uēkahuna (UWD).
With the eruption now paused, the sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rate from the summit is likely now varying within a typical range of 1,000 to 5,000 tonnes per day.