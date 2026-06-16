Hilo Motorcyclist Killed in Mountain View Crash

(BIVN) – A fatal motorcycle crash early Tuesday morning in Mountain View has claimed the life of 24-year-old Hilo man.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department reports the traffic collision between the motorcycle and a motor vehicle occurred on South Glenwood Road. The East Hawaiʻi Traffic Enforcement Unit is continuing this investigation.

The incident is the 17th traffic fatality on Hawaiʻi island so far in 2026, compared to 13 deaths at this same time last year.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Responding to a traffic collision call at 12:51 a.m., police learned that a 2023 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was traveling southbound (makai) on South Glenwood Road and was passing multiple vehicles in a ‘no-passing’ zone. While traveling south in the northbound lane and approaching a blind hill, the motorcycle collided head-on with a 2014 Mazda four-door sedan that was traveling northbound (mauka) on South Glenwood Road. The operator of the motorcycle, identified as 24-year-old Tyler Napoleon of Hilo, was transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced deceased at 5:49 a.m. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death. The operator of the four-door sedan, 43-year-old man from Volcano, was not injured as a result of this collision. At this time, it is believed that speed and reckless driving are factors in this investigation. Napoleon was not wearing helmet.

Police added that anyone who has additional information can contact Officer Jerome Duarte at (808) 961-2339, or via email at Jerome.Duarte@hawaiipolice.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.