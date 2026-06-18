High Surf Advisory Issued For South-Facing Shores

(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisory is once again in place for south-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island, as a moderate, long period south swell peaks this afternoon.

Surf heights of 7 to 10 feet will be possible in the districts of Puna, Kaʻū, and Kona until Friday morning.

In a Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message shared on Thursday afternoon, emergency officials said there are no reported beach park closures on the Big Island.

A High Surf Advisory, and a High Surf Warning, were in place earlier this week. Some beach parks in Kona were closed at that time.