Kīlauea Volcano Update for Thursday, June 18

(BIVN) – The eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano remains paused, as ongoing inflation indicates the build towards the next episode of high lava fountaining continues.

On Wednesday, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported forecast models indicate that the onset of episode 50 “is likely to begin between June 23 and June 27 with June 25-26 most likely.”

No significant activity has been noted along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone, and the USGS Volcano Alert Level is at ADVISORY.

UPDATE – (9:30 a.m.) – From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Thursday morning:

