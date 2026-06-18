Taste of Hilo Raises Record $20,000 For Students

(BIVN) – This year’s annual Taste of Hilo fundraiser resulted in a record donation for local students.

The Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Hawaiʻi (JCCIH) recently presented Hawaiʻi Community College with a $20,000 donation, the college says, providing expanded support for student scholarships and initiatives.

According to a Hawaiʻi CC news release, it is the largest annual contribution JCCIH has made to the college through the Taste of Hilo event.

Officials say “the scholarships funded through the partnership supported more than 25 students last year, representing programs across the college including Liberal Arts and Sciences, Agriculture, Information Technology, Early Childhood Education, Nursing, Carpentry, Diesel Mechanics and more.”

“We are incredibly grateful to JCCIH and everyone who supports Taste of Hilo year after year,” said Chancellor Susan Kazama in a news release. “This generosity helps reduce financial barriers for our students and reminds them that their community believes in their potential. Partnerships like this make a lasting difference in the lives of our students.”

From Hawaiʻi CC:

Now in its 27th year, Taste of Hilo has become one of East Hawaiʻi’s signature community events, bringing together local chefs, restaurants, food and beverage producers, businesses and residents to celebrate Hawaiʻi Island’s culinary talent. The 2025 fundraiser featured the 2nd Annual Fuji Experience, a limited-seating culinary showcase held prior to the main event. The experience highlighted Hawaiʻi Island ingredients through a curated menu created by Chef Keoni Regidor of Napua and Lehua Restaurant, featuring locally raised pork from Brandon Lee’s Kaunamano Farm in Honokaʻa among other curated dishes.

Guests then joined the main Taste of Hilo event, where restaurants, food vendors and beverage producers from across the island offered a wide variety of culinary creations and specialty beverages, showcasing the depth, creativity and diversity of Hawaiʻi Island’s food scene. “Taste of Hilo is a celebration of the people, businesses and culinary talent that make Hawaiʻi Island such a special place,” said JCCIH President Mitchell Dodo. “We’re honored that the event also helps open doors for Hawaiʻi Community College students. Supporting education is one of the most meaningful investments we can make in the future of our island.” Faculty, staff and volunteers from Hawaiʻi Community College also contributed to the event’s success, reflecting the strong partnership between the college and the East Hawaiʻi community. Over the past 26 years, JCCIH has contributed more than $250,000 to Hawaiʻi Community College through Taste of Hilo, helping students access educational opportunities and move closer to their career goals.

“One of the greatest strengths of Hawaiʻi Island is the way people come together to support one another,” Kazama said. “Taste of Hilo is a wonderful example of that spirit in action. We are grateful for JCCIH’s continued partnership and for the many individuals and businesses whose support helps our students succeed.” The annual Taste of Hilo fundraiser benefits Hawaiʻi Community College students while also supporting JCCIH’s mission of strengthening the East Hawaiʻi community through business, culture and education.

Tickets for the next Taste of Hilo event will be available for purchase starting at the end of July at tasteofhilo.org.

The 28th annual Taste of Hilo will take place October 18, 2026.