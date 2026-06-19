Kona Seaside Shops Renovation Gets Planning Commission Approval

(BIVN) – A plan to renovate the Kona Seaside Shops in Kailua Village was given Leeward Planning Commission approval at a Thursday meeting in Kona.

Applicant John Cross for the Edmund C. Olson Trust applied for a Special Management Area Use Permit, seeking to demolish 3 existing structures at the location, renovate a 6,385 square ft building for a restaurant and retail shop, and also renovate a 1,512 square ft structure for a new restaurant.

The property is located at the intersection of Palani Road and Aliʻi Drive, across from the Courtyard by Marriott King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel.

The permit application previously went before the commission in December 2025, but a decision was deferred in order for the project to reach an agreement with the Planning Department on 27 total required parking spaces.

Documents provided to the commission by the Planning Department contained numerous renderings depicting the renovated Kona Seaside Shops, including the the Aliʻi Restaurant, Big Kahuna and Kaʻu Coffee eateries.

“I support this project,” said Dean Au, the chair of the commission. “I believe that Kailua-Kona Village needs a big uplift and I appreciate you, Mr. Cross, by coming forward and making an effort with using your company’s time and resources to help make that place enjoyable.”

“I mentioned it in the last meeting before in December, Kona used to be pumping back then in the heydays and when people get off that cruise ship, even when I drive by there to check out the surf, I always drive by that area and it needs a big uplift and it’ll be a bright light for the community and for the visitors,” Au said.

“In the December meeting last year… when we took our vote, and chose to defer, I was kind of feeling that… we were at an impasse,” commented vice chair Donna Noborikawa. “Planning wanted one thing, the applicant wanted another thing, and they seemed to be like butting heads, basically. Nobody wanted to give. I am really pleased with the solution … that planning and you, Mr. Cross, have come up with to make things work. Like Chair Au was saying, we need to have more happening in that area. We need to uplift that area and I am very pleased… that you folks were able to come up with a solution.”