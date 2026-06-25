Interactive USGS map shows the location of the magnitude-3.1 earthquake occurred 8 miles south of Hōnaunau-Nāpōʻopoʻo on June 25, 2026, and the location of some of the "felt reports", mostly along the Kona coast.

Earthquake Aftershock Shakes South Kona

Big Island Video News

Jun 25, 2026

STORY SUMMARY

SOUTH KONA, Hawaiʻi - The magnitude-3.1 earthquake occurred 8 miles south of Hōnaunau-Nāpōʻopoʻo, at a depth of 13 miles below sea level.

(BIVN) – A magnitude-3.1 earthquake shook the South Kona area of Hawaiʻi island on Thursday morning, in what was likely an aftershock of the magnitude-6 earthquake that occurred on May 22.

The occurred at 8:34 a.m. HST and was located 8 miles (12 km) south of Hōnaunau-Nāpōʻopoʻo, at a depth of 13 miles (21 km) below sea level.

The earthquake was not strong enough to generate a tsunami and had no apparent impact on Hualālai, Mauna Loa, or Kīlauea volcanoes.

Light shaking was reported during this event, but no damage was expected to have occurred as a result.

“Like the magnitude-6 earthquake that occurred on May 22, this event is likely related to stress from the weight of the island on the underlying rigid mantle and was not directly related to volcanic processes or magma movement,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said in an information statement.

Scientists say additional aftershocks are possible in the coming days to weeks.

About The Featured Image

Interactive USGS map shows the location of the magnitude-3.1 earthquake occurred 8 miles south of Hōnaunau-Nāpōʻopoʻo on June 25, 2026, and the location of some of the "felt reports", mostly along the Kona coast. Scientists reported the quake was likely an aftershock of the damaging magnitude-6 earthquake that occurred on May 22, 2026.
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