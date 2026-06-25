Coffee Berry Borer Infestation Areas Expanded

(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi is expanding the areas designated as coffee berry borer (CBB) infestation areas to include the islands of Lānaʻi and Kauaʻi.

The Board of Agriculture and Biosecurity on Wednesday approved a request to expand the designated CBB infestation areas, which went into immediate effect.

Similar designations were made on Hawaiʻi Island in 2010, and Oʻahu in 2015.

From the Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity: