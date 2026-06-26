Governor Green Signs State Budget, Announces Intent-To-Veto List

(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Governor Josh Green on Friday signed the state supplemental budget bill, HB1800, and also issued his intent-to-veto list, which included four bills.

Governor Green also signed the Hawaiʻi Judiciary’s budget bill, HB 2095.

“Our team has been working diligently to review the 267 bills passed by the legislature this session, most of which will become law,” said Governor Green. “Of the 267 bills reviewed, only a handful have landed on this list through extensive legal and fiscal analysis. Our assessments are guided by sincere dedication to our community, taking each opinion into consideration, with the goal of making decisions that truly reflect what is best for Hawai‘i.”

The four bills that Governor Green is considering for veto are SB2338 (relating to housing), SB2600 (relating to the general fund), SB3262 (relating to education), and HB2344 (relating to school facilities). Descriptions of each of these four bills, provided by the Office of the Governor, can be found below.

Senate President Ronald Kouchi issued a statement following the intent-to-veto announcement, and said “the Senate does not intend to convene a special override session at this time.”

The Intent-to-Veto List

SB2338: RELATING TO HOUSING



Bill Description: Exempts certain employment actions and job descriptions for the Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corporation (HHFDC) and Hawaiʻi Community Development Authority (HCDA) from approval by the Director of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Establishes salary provisions for the executive directors of HHFDC and HCDA, with compensation capped at 99 per cent of the Governor’s salary and subject to DBEDT approval. Renames the HHFDC executive assistant position to deputy executive director and increases its salary cap. Establishes conditions for the issuance, renewal and termination of employment contracts for HHFDC, HCDA and the Hawaiʻi Public Housing Authority.



Veto Rationale: This bill would impose statutory requirements in an area where existing authority may already provide sufficient flexibility to achieve the measure’s intended objectives. Additional review and consultation are needed to determine whether the proposed changes can be implemented administratively. Further analysis is also needed to better understand how current provisions of the Hawai‘i Revised Statutes may be utilized to accomplish the same goals.



SB2600: RELATING TO THE GENERAL FUND



Bill Description: Makes a deposit into the emergency and budget reserve fund pursuant to article VII, section 6, of the Hawaiʻi State Constitution.



Veto Rationale: Given disaster recovery efforts and other state priorities such as affordable housing and reducing the cost-of-living for our residents, it would be financially imprudent to transfer $50 million in general fund money to the emergency budget reserve fund (Rainy Day fund). The current balance of the Rainy Day fund of more than $1.5 billion is the largest it has ever been — and the state is committed to making regular payments on its unfunded liabilities, including its pension obligations.



SB3262: RELATING TO EDUCATION



Bill Description: Requires that the Hawaiʻi Teacher Standards Board submit three nominees for its executive director to the Board of Education. Requires the Board of Education to appoint an executive director from the nominees on the list, subject to advice and consent of the Senate.



Veto Rationale: This bill warrants further review regarding the separation of responsibilities and duties between the Board of Education and the Hawai‘i Teacher Standards Board. Additional evaluation is needed to assess how the proposed changes may affect the respective roles, authorities and oversight functions of each entity to ensure that any changes are clearly defined, appropriately structured and do not create ambiguity regarding governance and accountability.



HB2344: RELATING TO SCHOOL FACILITIES



Bill Description: Establishes a temporary, independent Public School Realignment and Closure Commission to develop and recommend a comprehensive package of school consolidations, realignments and closures based on the federal Base Realignment and Closure model. Requires reports to the Legislature. Requires an expedited approval process for the recommended school consolidations, realignments and closures. Appropriates funds.



Veto Rationale: The amendments would establish requirements for matters that are already within the authority and responsibility of the Board of Education and the Department of Education. These changes may create duplicative processes and administrative burdens without providing a clear benefit. Further review is warranted to determine whether the measure’s objectives can be achieved through existing authorities and practices.

The State Supplemental Budget Bill

From the Office of the Governor: