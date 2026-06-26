Kona Low Business Recovery Grant Program Launched

(BIVN) – Big Island businesses impacted by the kona low storms in March may be eligible for targeted grant assistance.
On Friday, Hawaiʻi County announced the launch of the Kona Low Business Recovery Grant Program, administered by the Department of Research and Development in partnership with the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.
A total of $475,000 has been allocated to Hawaiʻi Island for this recovery effort.
The County of Hawaiʻi provided this information:
About the Program
The Kona Low Business Recovery Grant Program is intended to assist eligible non-agricultural businesses operating within the County of Hawaiʻi that were affected by the March 2026 Kona Low events.
Grant funds may be used for eligible storm-related recovery needs, including equipment repair or replacement, inventory replacement, temporary relocation costs, rent and utilities, cleanup, and water damage.
Grant awards will be made based on the applicant’s gross annual revenue as reflected in the most recently filed federal tax return:
$5,000 grants for businesses with gross annual revenue of $250,000 or less
$10,000 grants for businesses with gross annual revenue of more than $250,000 and up to $5,000,000
Businesses must have 500 or fewer employees and must demonstrate storm-related unmet need.
Eligibility
To be eligible, applicants must be non-agricultural businesses that were operating within the County of Hawaiʻi prior to March 13, maintain a physical business location within the County, and demonstrate documented physical damage and/or business interruption caused by the March 13-27 Kona Low events.
Applicants must also identify an eligible use of grant funds supported by documentation and submit a complete application with all required materials.
Required documentation may include proof of business registration, proof of physical business location, a Certificate of Good Standing from the State of Hawaiʻi, storm impact documentation, insurance claim information, financial statements, tax returns, and other supporting records.
Submission of an application does not guarantee funding. Awards are subject to program eligibility, documentation sufficiency, demonstrated unmet need, and availability of funds.
How to Apply
Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31.
No hard-copy applications will be accepted. Applications must be submitted through the Department of Research and Development’s Grant Portal, which will be posted on the department’s Grants webpage.
For program guidelines, eligibility requirements, and application materials, visit (this website).