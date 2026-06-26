Kona Low Business Recovery Grant Program Launched

(BIVN) – Big Island businesses impacted by the kona low storms in March may be eligible for targeted grant assistance.

On Friday, Hawaiʻi County announced the launch of the Kona Low Business Recovery Grant Program, administered by the Department of Research and Development in partnership with the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

A total of $475,000 has been allocated to Hawaiʻi Island for this recovery effort.

The County of Hawaiʻi provided this information: