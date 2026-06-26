Laupāhoehoe Breakwater Meeting Set for July 8th

(BIVN) – A public meeting on the Laupāhoehoe breakwater project is set to take place in early July.

The public is invited to attend an information session hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regarding the Laupāhoehoe Small Boat Harbor Breakwater Maintenance Repair Project.

The meeting will be held at the Laupāhoehoe Community Public Charter School on Wednesday, July 8th, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Army Corps say project representatives will present the breakwater repair design and answer questions from the public. The session will focus exclusively on the upcoming maintenance of the breakwater structure.

In a news release announcing the meeting the U.S. Army Corps (USACE) provided this background information:

Laupāhoehoe (Small Boat Harbor) was constructed in 1988 by USACE. Pursuant to Section 107 of the Rivers and Harbors Act of 1960, USACE is responsible for maintaining the general navigation features, i.e., the channel, basin and breakwater, at full federal expense. The breakwater has sustained wave-related damage that is impacting the use of the harbor. USACE has developed a repair design for the breakwater that includes replacement of the breakwater core and installation of a new concrete crest cap. These repairs are intended to reduce wave energy in the harbor and improve navigation. All repairs will be contained within the existing structure and will not expand the footprint of the breakwater in any dimension. Repairs are currently scheduled to begin in 2028. A portion of the adjacent Laupāhoehoe Point Beach Park will be used temporarily for staging equipment and storing materials and will be restored to original condition upon completion. Shoreline access will not be restricted during construction.

There is a website for the USACE Laupāhoehoe breakwater project at poh.usace.army.mil.