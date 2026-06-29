Ahi Origin Labeling Law Takes Effect on July 1st

(BIVN) – A new law takes effect in Hawaiʻi this week, requiring stores selling raw processed ahi products to have country of origin labeling.

Retailers must comply with Act 238 (2025) starting on July 1, 2026.

“Local tuna fisheries and associated seafood markets are an important sector of the State’s economy and food production, and identification of foreign imported tuna is critical to inform and safeguard consumers,” stated the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity in a news release about the new labeling law.

From the Hawaiʻi DAB: