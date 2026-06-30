Kīlauea Update: Scientists Note Unusual Seismic Signal

(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused, with another episode of high lava fountaining expected next week.

Low-frequency seismic pulsing diminished Tuesday morning, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported. However, scientists noted a large signal was detected by summit seismometers from 6:27 to 6:42 a.m. HST.

HVO scientists said their analysis of the signal indicated “it was not related to Kilauea and was most likely related to deep (~31 miles or 50 km) magma movement deeper and farther-southwest than the typical Pāhala cluster.”

As of 9:30 a.m., seven (7) earthquakes had occurred within the southern Kīlauea caldera over the past 24 hours, all less than magnitude 2.

“Kīlauea summit deflation totaled 15.3 microradians during episode 50” on June 27th, the Observatory wrote. “Once the episode ended, inflation resumed and has since recovered 5.6 microradians of tilt at the summit tiltmeter at Uēkahuna (UWD).”

Forecast models indicate that the onset of fountaining episode 51 will likely be between July 6 and July 10.