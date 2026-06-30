USGS photo by D. Downs

Kīlauea Update: Scientists Note Unusual Seismic Signal

Big Island Video News

Jun 30, 2026

STORY SUMMARY

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - A large signal detected by summit seismometers Tuesday morning was not related to Kilauea, analysis indicated.

(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused, with another episode of high lava fountaining expected next week. 

Low-frequency seismic pulsing diminished Tuesday morning, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported. However, scientists noted a large signal was detected by summit seismometers from 6:27 to 6:42 a.m. HST. 

HVO scientists said their analysis of the signal indicated “it was not related to Kilauea and was most likely related to deep (~31 miles or 50 km) magma movement deeper and farther-southwest than the typical Pāhala cluster.” 

As of 9:30 a.m., seven (7) earthquakes had occurred within the southern Kīlauea caldera over the past 24 hours, all less than magnitude 2. 

“View looking down the north vent, taken during a USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory monitoring overflight on June 30, 2026. Glow and flames have been intermittently seen since episode 50 of lava fountaining in Halema‘uma‘u ended on June 27, 2026, but no glow was observed from the north or south vents during the overflight. The gas plume was robust and obscured good views into the vent conduits.” (USGS photo by D. Downs)

“Kīlauea summit deflation totaled 15.3 microradians during episode 50” on June 27th, the Observatory wrote. “Once the episode ended, inflation resumed and has since recovered 5.6 microradians of tilt at the summit tiltmeter at Uēkahuna (UWD).” 

Forecast models indicate that the onset of fountaining episode 51 will likely be between July 6 and July 10. 

About The Featured Image

USGS: "Aerial photograph taken during a USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory monitoring overflight on June 30, 2026, to characterize the tephra and lava flows from Kīlauea summit fountaining episode 50 that occurred on June 27, 2026. The north and south vents have a robust plume coming from them with fresh black and gray lava flows covering much of Halema‘uma‘u crater floor. The Kīlauea and Uēkahuna overlooks are in the foreground." (USGS photo by D. Downs)
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