Leeward Planning Commission Meets on Transient Accommodations Bill 147

(BIVN) – Proposed changes to short-term vacation rentals rules on Hawaiʻi island were discussed in a four-hour commission meeting in Kona on Tuesday.

The Leeward Planning Commission held a special meeting at the West Hawaiʻi Civic Center to consider Bill 147, a proposed Hawaiʻi County Council ordinance relating to transient accommodations. Both the Windward and Leeward Planning Commissions are required to transmit their recommendations to the council by August 8, 2026.

According to the meeting agenda, the bill repeals existing provisions relating to bed and breakfast establishments and short-term vacation rentals, “establishing a new regulatory framework for transient vacation rentals, including bed and breakfast uses, with provisions relating to permitted uses, permitting, enforcement, and operational standards.”

The Hawaiʻi County Planning Director is recommending that the Windward and Leeward Planning Commissions forward a favorable recommendation of Bill 147 to the County Council. The planning department added 15 additional recommendations to the measure.

A majority of testifiers spoke in opposition to Bill 147. Many are currently short term vacation rental or bed and breakfast operators.

The commission deferred a vote on the bill, and will consider the measure again on July 16th.