4th of July Road Closures In Hilo, Kona, and Kaʻū

(BIVN) – Multiple major road closures have been announced due to 4th of July festivities in Hilo, Kona and Kaʻū.

The closures will take place at certain times on Saturday.

In Hilo, the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) says there will be a full closure of Bayfront Highway between the Pauahi intersection and Wailuku Bridge from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., for the Hilo Bay Blast Fourth of July celebration.

Highway users can detour to Kamehameha Avenue, HDOT says. Electronic message signs have been posted.

In Kona, the Kailua Village Parade Committee says the route along Aliʻi Drive will be closed to vehicular traffic on Saturday starting at 5 p.m. for the Kailua Village Independence Day Parade and Fireworks Extravaganza.

The parade organizers say the beginning of the route from Kekuaokalani Gym to Aliʻi Drive and Hualalai will reopen following the parade finish.

Aliʻi Drive from Hualalai Road to Walua Road will remain closed until 9 p.m. following the Fireworks Extravaganza over Kailua Bay.

In Kaʻū, there will be a full closure of Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in Nāʻālehu between Niu Street and Kaʻalaiki Road from 11:55 a.m. to 12:55 p.m., for the Nāʻālehu Independence Day Parade.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation says the police department will be on scene to help with traffic control. Please use alternate routes and plan ahead.