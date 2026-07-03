BIVN graphic features two Hilo Bayfront Highway closure maps courtesy the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation

4th of July Road Closures In Hilo, Kona, and Kaʻū

Big Island Video News

Jul 3, 2026

STORY SUMMARY

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Bayfront Highway in Hilo, Aliʻi Drive in Kailua Village, and Highway 11 in Nāʻālehu will be closed at certain times for events on Saturday.

(BIVN) – Multiple major road closures have been announced due to 4th of July festivities in Hilo, Kona and Kaʻū. 

The closures will take place at certain times on Saturday. 

In Hilo, the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) says there will be a full closure of Bayfront Highway between the Pauahi intersection and Wailuku Bridge from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., for the Hilo Bay Blast Fourth of July celebration. 

Highway users can detour to Kamehameha Avenue, HDOT says. Electronic message signs have been posted. 

BIVN graphic features Aliʻi Drive closure map courtesy the Kailua Village Parade Committee

In Kona, the Kailua Village Parade Committee says the route along Aliʻi Drive will be closed to vehicular traffic on Saturday starting at 5 p.m. for the Kailua Village Independence Day Parade and Fireworks Extravaganza. 

The parade organizers say the beginning of the route from Kekuaokalani Gym to Aliʻi Drive and Hualalai will reopen following the parade finish. 

Aliʻi Drive from Hualalai Road to Walua Road will remain closed until 9 p.m. following the Fireworks Extravaganza over Kailua Bay. 

BIVN graphic features a Nāʻālehu closure map courtesy the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation

In Kaʻū, there will be a full closure of Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in Nāʻālehu between Niu Street and Kaʻalaiki Road from 11:55 a.m. to 12:55 p.m., for the Nāʻālehu Independence Day Parade. 

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation says the police department will be on scene to help with traffic control. Please use alternate routes and plan ahead. 

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BIVN graphic features two Hilo Bayfront Highway closure maps courtesy the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation
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