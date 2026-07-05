Drone Captures Images of Great Waikoloa Rubber Duckie Race

(BIVN) – A drone was utilized to capture a unique view of this year’s 34th Annual Great Waikoloa Rubber Duckie Race in Waikoloa.

10,000 rubber duckies drifted across the lake at the Kings’ Shops in Waikoloa this 4th of July, in a fundraising “race” held in support of the United Cerebral Palsy Association of Hawaiʻi.

The event is part of the annual July 4th celebration at the Waikoloa resort.

“Each year, this event gives the community a fun, visible way to support programs for people with disabilities and their families across Hawaii,” said John Nishida, executive director of United Cerebral Palsy Association of Hawaii, in a news release promoting the event. “The duckie race has become a Waikoloa tradition because it brings people together for a celebration with a purpose.”

More than $25,000 in prizes were expected to be awarded, including a grand prize trip for two to Japan. Additional prizes included resort stays, golf packages, boat cruises, dolphin experiences, gift baskets, shopping and dining certificates, officials said. The first 50 duckies to finish the race, along with the last-place duckie, won prizes for the people who adopted them.

United Cerebral Palsy Association of Hawaii is a nonprofit organization providing services across the state since 1959. “Its work focuses on improving the quality of life for children and adults with cerebral palsy or other disabilities with similar service needs, supporting families, and providing education on preventing cerebral palsy and minimizing its effects,” a news release explained. “The organization works to support inclusion, provide opportunities for independence, conduct public and professional education programs, and support research in cerebral palsy.”