Hawaiʻi Island Spinner Dolphins Are Producing Less Calves, Research Shows

(BIVN) – Spinner dolphin research off Hawaiʻi island revealed “unexpectedly low” calf numbers, “raising urgent concerns about the long-term survival of this isolated population,” a University of Hawaiʻi news release stated.

The information was learned during a study led by scientists with the Marine Mammal Research Program (MMRP) at UH Mānoa, along with national and international collaborators. The findings have been published in Endangered Species Research.

Researchers say calves currently make up only about 9% of the population, a stark contrast to the 17% expected in a healthy, stable population.

“Viewing spinner dolphins is an attraction of the tourism industry in Hawai‘i, however, those activities put pressure on the marine species,” the UH news release stated. “Previous research has shown that this population of dolphins experiences the highest levels of disturbance exposure recorded for dolphins worldwide.”

“The evidence suggests chronic human disturbance—especially tourism and recreational-related interactions during critical dolphin resting periods—as a likely contributing factor affecting reproductive success and calf survival,” said lead author Fabien Vivier, who was a doctoral student at the Hawai‘i Institute of Marine Biology in the UH Mānoa School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology at the time of this work. Vivier provided photos of the dolphins in the UH news release.

“The findings support stronger conservation actions, such as time-area closures for human activities, alongside continued long-term monitoring—actions that have long been called for,” Vivier said.

From the UH news release:

Drone surveys reveal population trends To reach these conclusions, scientists utilized drone photography to measure the body length of free-swimming dolphins. By combining these aerial measurements with age-length data from stranded spinner dolphins collected by Kristi West, study co-author and researcher with the UH Health and Stranding Lab at the UH Mānoa College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resilience, the team created the first age-length growth curve for this specific population. This allowed them to accurately categorize individuals into calves (under 2 years), juveniles (2–9 years), and adults (over 9 years). Age structure is an early indicator of population health and long-term viability. The documented low proportion of calves suggests the spinner dolphin population off Hawaiʻi Island may not be replacing itself fast enough, which could lead to future population decline.