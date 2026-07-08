Kīlauea Volcano Update for Wednesday, July 8

(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano remains paused, with the next episode of high lava fountaining delayed due to fluctuations in ground deformation.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported on Wednesday that “the summit switched back to inflation yesterday afternoon, July 7,” adding that “current forecast models suggest that lava fountaining episode 51 will occur sometime between July 11 and 15.”

The most recent episode of high lava fountaining, episode 50, occurred on June 27, 2026, and lasted for seven hours. Tephra fall during the event was restricted mostly to the closed area of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, with light fall of Peleʻs hair reported from the town of Pāhala in Kaʻū.

From the USGS HVO on Wednesday: