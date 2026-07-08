Police Provide Kawaihae Murder Investigation Update

(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department says it has completed its investigation into a January 2026 murder in Kawaihae, and has forwarded the case to the Hawaiʻi County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney for review and charging consideration.

40-year-old Leah Bannister of Puna died on January 4th after a reported traffic collision and physical altercation on Kalo‘Olo‘o Drive.

In a January 4, 2026 news release, police reported:

At 10:23 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Kalo‘Olo‘o Drive in Kawaihae after receiving a report of an unresponsive female inside a vehicle parked in front of the residence. During the investigation, police learned that the woman, later identified as 40-year-old Leah Bannister of Kurtistown, had reportedly been involved in a physical altercation at the residence with several other individuals. Police further learned that following the altercation, Bannister entered a Nissan SUV and accelerated in the direction of a minor female and an adult male. Bannister then reportedly continued forward and collided with a nearby parked vehicle occupied by two children. The Nissan SUV then reversed a short distance before a man, identified as 38-year-old Heʻenalu Luta, reportedly approached the driver-side window and punched Bannister, causing her to lose consciousness. Bannister was transported by Hawai‘i Fire Department medics to Queen’s North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital in serious condition, and Luta was arrested for first-degree assault. Following consultation with the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, it was determined that, based on the circumstances of the incident, Luta be released pending further investigation.

Bannister later died, and police reclassified the case as a homicide.

In a July 8th update, the police department reported detectives with the Area II Criminal Investigation Section conducted numerous witness interviews and extensive follow-up throughout the investigation. As a result of their investigation, three adult suspects and two juvenile suspects have been identified, the department stated.

Police continue to ask anyone with information related to this investigation to contact Detective Bradley Llanes of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 326-4646, ext. 268, or via email at Bradley.Llanes@hawaiipolice.gov.