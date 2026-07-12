Coastal Flood Statement Issued For Hawaiʻi Shores

(BIVN) – The National Weather Service issued a Coastal Hazard Message on Sunday, warning of minor coastal flooding along Hawaiʻi shorelines during afternoon high tides through Tuesday.

“Peak monthly high tides combined with water levels that are running higher than predicted will lead to minor flooding along the shoreline and in low-lying coastal areas,” forecasters said. “Coastal flooding is possible around the daily peak tide, which will be during the afternoon hours.”

“Avoid driving through flooded roadways,” the National Weather Service stated. “If you are forced to drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don’t get too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.”