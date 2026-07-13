photo from the DHHL lease awards event in Hilo on Saturday, July 11, courtesy the Office of the Governor

200 Residential Hawaiian Home Lands Leases Awarded in Hilo

Big Island Video News

Jul 13, 2026

STORY SUMMARY

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The award event was held at the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo Performing Arts Center on Saturday.

(BIVN) – The Department of Hawaiian Homes Lands awarded 200 residential project leases in Hilo during a ceremonial event on Saturday. 

State and local officials – including Governor Josh Green – joined Hawaiian Home Lands beneficiaries and their ʻohana for the event held at the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo Performing Arts Center. 

The 200 project leases awarded Saturday were DHHL’s first residential offering in East Hawai‘i in more than 20 years. The leases are in the Pana‘ewa homestead, where a more than 334-acre parcel will be the site of 400 residential lots. 

DHHL Director Kali Watson speaks at the DHHL lease awards event in Hilo on Saturday, July 11, courtesy the Office of the Governor

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photo from the DHHL lease awards event in Hilo on Saturday, July 11, courtesy the Office of the Governor
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