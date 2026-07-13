200 Residential Hawaiian Home Lands Leases Awarded in Hilo

(BIVN) – The Department of Hawaiian Homes Lands awarded 200 residential project leases in Hilo during a ceremonial event on Saturday.

State and local officials – including Governor Josh Green – joined Hawaiian Home Lands beneficiaries and their ʻohana for the event held at the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo Performing Arts Center.

The 200 project leases awarded Saturday were DHHL’s first residential offering in East Hawai‘i in more than 20 years. The leases are in the Pana‘ewa homestead, where a more than 334-acre parcel will be the site of 400 residential lots.