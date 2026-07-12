Kīlauea Volcano Update for Sunday, July 12

(BIVN) – The eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano remains paused. Deformation continues as of Sunday morning, likely delaying the anticipated start of eruptive episode 51.

Previously, the forecasted window for high lava fountaining was this weekend, but inflationary tilt flattened Saturday morning before shifting to deflation.

There has been strong glow at the summit vents overnight, but the vigorous lava spattering that was seen early Saturday morning is no longer present.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea is a ADVISORY and the Aviation Color Code is YELLOW.

UPDATE – (10:15 a.m.) – From the USGS HVO update on Sunday morning: