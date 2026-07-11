Kīlauea Volcano Update: Eruption Window Opens

(BIVN) – The forecasted window for the start of the next episode of high lava fountains at Kīlauea volcano has arrived, although a recent switch to deflation could delay the eruption.

The eruption remains paused, for now. Small bursts of precursory spatter were recently observed overnight at the north vents within Halemaʻumaʻu crater.

“The summit recorded inflationary tilt over the past day but flattened around 4:00 a.m. HST this morning and then shifted to deflation in the past few hours,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported on Saturday morning. “Current forecast models suggest that lava fountaining episode 51 is likely to start between now and July 13, but most likely today or tomorrow. However, if the current deflation is sustained, then Monday, July 13 is more likely.”

From the USGS HVO update on Saturday: