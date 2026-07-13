Hilo Woman Killed In Three-Vehicle Crash on Aliʻi Drive

(BIVN) – A fatal car crash closed Aliʻi Drive in Kona on Sunday night.

A 21-year-old woman from Hilo was killed in the three-vehicle traffic collision that occurred near the north end of Kahaluʻu Beach Park.

Another driver, a 20-year-old man from Holualoa, was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant.

Police closed Aliʻi Drive between Queen Kalama Avenue and Makolea Street late Sunday night due to the traffic investigation.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department provided these details in a news release:

At 9:28 p.m., police responded to a head-on traffic collision on Aliʻi Drive near the north end of Kahaluʻu Beach Park. The preliminary investigation determined that a gray 2012 Toyota Tacoma, operated by 21-year-old woman from Hilo, was traveling northbound on Aliʻi Drive at a high rate of speed for the area. While passing another northbound vehicle in a no-passing zone, the Toyota Tacoma entered the southbound lane and collided head-on with a silver 2010 Nissan Frontier pickup truck operated by a 20-year-old Holualoa man. Following the initial collision, the Nissan Frontier continued onto the makai shoulder of the roadway, where it struck a parked tan Ford Econoline van. The driver of the Toyota Tacoma sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced dead at Kona Community Hospital at 10:17 p.m. She has been positively identified as Hinanui T. Starr-Boyle. A 25-year-old Hilo man who was a passenger in the Toyota Tacoma and the driver of the Nissan Frontier were both transported to Kona Community Hospital for treatment. Both individuals are currently listed in stable condition. The driver of the Nissan Frontier was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant. Police determined that none of the occupants involved in the collision were wearing seat belts. Speed and impairment are believed to be contributing factors in the crash. The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death. The investigation remains ongoing. Police ask anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have video camera footage from the area around the time of the crash to contact Officer John Harvey of the Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit at (808) 326-4646, ext. 3229, or via email at john.harvey@hawaiicounty.gov. Those who prefer to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

Police say this was the 18th traffic fatality on Hawaiʻi Island in 2026, compared to 14 at the same time last year.