Kīlauea Volcano Update for Monday, July 13

(BIVN) – The eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano remains paused. Continued deflation has pushed back the forecasted window for the start of episode 51 to sometime between tomorrow, July 14 and Thursday, July 16.

The Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at ADVISORY.

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Monday:

Summit Observations: Continuous strong glow was visible from the north vent overnight, with intermittent strong glow from the south vent and occasional flames. No spatter has been visible from either vent since Saturday morning, July 11. Steady, low-level seismic tremor was alternating with short periods of reduced tremor followed by spikes related to gas piston activity in the south vent. Earthquake activity beneath Kaluapele (Kīlauea caldera) remains low. Kīlauea summit has recorded about 0.9 microradian of deflationary tilt over the past day on the UWD tiltmeter, and about 1.8 microradians of deflationary tilt since this trend began on Saturday morning, July 11. Tilt recovery since the end of episode 50 has dropped from 15.4 microradians on July 11 to 13.6 microradians as of this morning. Summit deflation totaled 15.3 microradians on UWD during episode 50. The sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rate from the summit is likely now varying within a typical range of 1,000 to 5,000 tonnes per day.