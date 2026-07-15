Body Found At Old Kona Airport Beach Park

(BIVN) – The discovery of a body at a Kona beach park is under police investigation.

The Hawaiʻi police Department says it is investigating the unattended death of a man whose body was discovered Monday morning, July 13, in a grassy area on the southwestern side of Old Kona Airport Beach Park.

From a police news release:

Upon arrival, officers determined the man had been deceased for some time. Due to the condition of the body, officers were unable to make a visual identification. With assistance from Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks and Recreation employees and individuals familiar with the area, investigators have made a tentative identification. However, the victim’s identity is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin. At this time, there are no signs of foul play. The investigation remains ongoing and is being handled by the Kona Patrol Division. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Kona Patrol Sergeant Joel Furuto at joel.furuto@hawaiipolice.gov or the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.