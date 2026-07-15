Earthquake Info Meeting Set for Thursday, July 16

(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi will be holding another informational community meeting this week concerning destructive May 22 earthquake in South Kona.

The public meeting is set for Thursday evening, July 16th, at Sgt. Rodney J.T. Yano Memorial Hall in Captain Cook. “Officials from Hawai‘i County Civil Defense and other government and non-governmental partners will provide updated information on available resources for recovery, as well as efforts to obtain and make additional assistance available for residents and businesses,” a County news release stated.

The magnitude-6.0 earthquake centered near Hōnaunau-Nāpōʻopoʻo resulted in more than 540 reports of residential damage. 92 homes were classified as having sustained major damage and another 18 were classified as destroyed, the County says. The event also resulted in extensive damage to water systems in the area.

The County says residents who experienced damages, or have other needs as a result of the earthquake, may:

Report residential property damage by visiting bit.ly/CDDisasterRecovery or call (808) 935-0031. If additional assistance becomes available, people who have reported residential property damage will be notified about how to apply.

Report agricultural damage by calling the USDA Farm Service Agency at (808) 933-8334.

If you have other needs, such as debris removal or shelter, use the linked form to complete a Request for Assistance with Vibrant Hawai‘i or call Civil Defense at (808) 935-0031.

Thursday’s informational meeting will run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Yano Hall is located at 82-6156 Mamalahoa Highway in Captain Cook.