Governor Issues One Veto, Signs Three Other Bills Into Law

(BIVN) – Governor Josh Green made his decision on four bills that previously appeared on the Intent to Veto List. He issued a veto on one, but decided to sign the other three.
The governor vetoed Senate Bill 3262 relating to education, saying the bill warrants further consideration “due to the separation of responsibilities and duties between the Board of Education and the Hawai‘i Teacher Standards Board.”
“Additional evaluation is needed to assess how the proposed changes may affect the respective roles, authorities and oversight functions of each entity to ensure that any changes are clearly defined, appropriately structured and do not create ambiguity regarding governance and accountability,” the Office of the Governor stated.
The Governor signed the following three bills which previously appeared on the Intent to Veto List:
Bill Description: Exempts certain employment actions and job descriptions for the Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corporation (HHFDC) and Hawaiʻi Community Development Authority (HCDA) from approval by the Director of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT). Establishes salary provisions for the executive directors of HHFDC and HCDA, with compensation capped at 99% of the Governor’s salary and subject to DBEDT approval. Renames the HHFDC executive assistant position to deputy executive director and increases its salary cap. Establishes conditions for the issuance, renewal and termination of employment contracts for HHFDC, HCDA and the Hawaiʻi Public Housing Authority.
HB 2344: RELATING TO SCHOOL FACILITIES
Bill Description: Establishes a temporary, independent Public School Realignment and Closure Commission to develop and recommend a comprehensive package of school consolidations, realignments and closures based on the federal Base Realignment and Closure model. Requires reports to the Legislature. Requires an expedited approval process for the recommended school consolidations, realignments and closures. Appropriates funds.
Line-Item Reduction:
Given disaster recovery efforts, federal funding disruptions and addressing the cost-of-living for our residents, it would be financially imprudent to transfer general funds to the emergency budget reserve fund (Rainy Day fund), the Governor line-item reduced the following bill before signing it into law:
SB 2600: RELATING TO THE GENERAL FUND
Bill Description: Makes a deposit into the emergency and budget reserve fund pursuant to article VII, section 6, of the Hawaiʻi State Constitution.
The current balance of the Rainy Day fund of more than $1.6 billion is the largest it has ever been. Annual interest accrual is forecast to add more than $50 million in FY27.