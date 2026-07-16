Governor Issues One Veto, Signs Three Other Bills Into Law

(BIVN) – Governor Josh Green made his decision on four bills that previously appeared on the Intent to Veto List. He issued a veto on one, but decided to sign the other three.

The governor vetoed Senate Bill 3262 relating to education, saying the bill warrants further consideration “due to the separation of responsibilities and duties between the Board of Education and the Hawai‘i Teacher Standards Board.”

“Additional evaluation is needed to assess how the proposed changes may affect the respective roles, authorities and oversight functions of each entity to ensure that any changes are clearly defined, appropriately structured and do not create ambiguity regarding governance and accountability,” the Office of the Governor stated.

The Governor signed the following three bills which previously appeared on the Intent to Veto List: