Kīlauea Episode 51 Ends After 8 Hour Eruption

(BIVN) – Episode 51 in the ongoing Kīlauea summit eruption ended at 4:46 p.m. HST on Wednesday, July 15th, after 8.3 hours of continuous lava fountaining.

During the episode, maximum lava fountain heights reached approximately 950 feet (290 meters) above ground level from the north vent. The south vent never fountained during this episode, although flames and gas jets were observed.

The maximum height of the plume generated by the episode was approximately 18,000 (5,500 meters) above mean sea level. Tephra fall was restricted mostly to the closed area of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, southwest of the active vents. Some Peleʻs hair was reported falling outside the closed area inside the park, including Uēkahuna overlook and Kaʻu Desert trailhead on Highway 11.

The following episode 51 chronology was provided by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory:

Lava fountaining episode 51 in Halemaʻumaʻu at the summit of Kīlauea began around 8:30 a.m. HST on July 15 and ended abruptly at 4:46 p.m. HST, after 8.3 hours of continuous fountaining from the north vent. The last 2-3 minutes were marked by gas jetting from the north vent. The south vent never fountained during this episode but did emit flames and gas jets. The instantaneous effusion rate peaked at about 370 cubic yards (280 cubic meters) per second at approximately 10:30 a.m. HST, with an average effusion rate of 200 cubic yards (150 cubic meters) per second for the entire fountaining episode. An estimated 6.6 million cubic yards (5.1 million cubic meters) of lava erupted and covered about 50% of the Halemaʻumaʻu crater floor. Seismicity followed the normal change in tremor patterns seen after most fountain episodes. There was one locatable earthquake associated with the eruption: a shallow magnitude-2 event at 14:52:59 HST located beneath the southeast corner of Halema’uma’u crater. The Uēkahuna tiltmeter (UWD) recorded about 14.7 microradians of deflationary tilt during episode 51. Precursory activity began from the north vent on the afternoon of July 14 with 4 overflows between 3 and 4 p.m. HST, the longest lasting over 30 minutes. Activity then paused when inflation leveled off. Summit inflation resumed later in the evening. Overflows began from the south vent at 2:08 and 2:32 a.m. HST on July 15, and each lasted less than 5 minutes. After a brief pause, short overflows from the north vent occurred at 4:27 and 4:42 a.m. HST. These were immediately followed by the onset of a vigorous overflow fed by 10-30 foot (3-10 meter) high dome fountains from the north vent at 4:47 a.m. HST which continued until the onset of episode 51 fountaining around 8:30 a.m. HST. The transition was marked by increasing height of the dome fountain, greater eruptive volume, increased deflation and tremor.