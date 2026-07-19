149 Firearms Turned Over To Police At Gun Buyback Event in Hilo

(BIVN) – 149 firearms were turned in to police during a gun buyback event in Hilo on Saturday.

The collected firearms included 8 assault-style rifles and 9 privately manufactured firearms, commonly referred to as “ghost guns”.

The weapons were surrendered voluntarily in exchange for Foodland gift cards. The gun buyback event is an amnesty program in which no questions were asked about the person dropping off any firearms, law enforcement officials said. No identification was required.

Licensed gun dealers, as well as active and retired law enforcement officers, were not eligible to participate.

The gun buyback event was hosted by the Hawaiʻi Police Department in partnership with the Hawaiʻi Department of Law Enforcement (DLE), the Department of the Attorney General, and the Hawaiʻi County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney.

“Every firearm voluntarily turned in today represents one less opportunity for a tragedy to occur,” said Hawaiʻi Police Chief Reed Mahuna in a news release. “Just yesterday, we remembered Officer Bronson Kaliloa, who made the ultimate sacrifice eight years ago after being shot during a traffic stop. His loss remains a powerful reminder that firearms in the wrong hands can have devastating consequences.”

“We are grateful to everyone who participated in yesterday’s buyback because every unwanted firearm safely removed from our community helps reduce risk, prevent violence, and makes Hawaiʻi Island a safer place for our residents and our officers,” Chief Mahuna said.

“These unwanted guns will never again be used,” said DLE Director of Law Enforcement, Jared Redulla. “They will never again pose any type of threat to a loved one or have an opportunity to be used in a crime. Every weapon turned in counts.”

Law enforcement officials say:

Secure firearm storage and the voluntary surrender of unwanted firearms are important components of preventing firearm-related injuries and deaths. Unsecured firearms can be stolen and used in crimes, accessed by children, or contribute to suicides. Programs such as the gun buyback provide community members with a safe, anonymous option for disposing of firearms they no longer want or need.

In a news release, officials explained what happens to the firearms after being turned in:

All firearms serial numbers are checked, and the last-known registered owner is notified via mail

The firearms are stored in a secure location until disposal.

All firearms turned in are destroyed according to ATF specification.

All firearms intake, storage and destruction are monitored by the DLE Internal Affairs Unit to safeguard against loss or theft.

No firearms are sold or kept for personnel purposes.

Since the buyback events began at the end of 2024, there have been 2,150 guns taken off the streets and turned over to police, statewide.