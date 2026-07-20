Kīlauea Update: Eruption Forecast Window Narrows

(BIVN) – The eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano is currently paused, although the next episode of high lava fountaining could occur as early as this weekend.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported on Monday that preliminary models indicate that the forecast window for episode 52 is between July 24 and July 28, with July 25 to July 27 most likely.

Webcams showed volcanic gas billowing from the vents within Halemaʻumaʻu on Monday afternoon.

From the USGS HVO update published on Monday morning: