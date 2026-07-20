Tropical Storm Fausto Strengthens In Eastern Pacific

UPDATE – (5 p.m.) – Fausto has become a hurricane. The National Hurricane Center says steady to rapid strengthening is expected during the next couple of days, with Fausto forecast to be near major hurricane intensity by Wednesday, with a projected path towards the west northwest. We will have more information in an update later this evening.

(BIVN) – The National Hurricane Center in Miami is tracking Tropical Storm Fausto as it moves northwest and strengthens in the Eastern Pacific.

As of Monday, the center of Tropical Storm Fausto was located near latitude 14.2 North, longitude 116.7 West, putting it about 745 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California. Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher gusts.

Fausto is expected to strengthen into a hurricane later today or tonight.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu is also keeping an eye on the storm, which could begin to influence island weather patterns next week.

“Tropical Storm Fausto, currently located several hundred miles west southwest of southwestern Mexico, is steadily strengthening,” the Honolulu-based forecasters wrote on Monday. “Fausto is expected to achieve hurricane strength this evening with a northwest becoming more westerly track through Wednesday. Deterministic model guidance has Fausto reaching 140W in about a week with it weakening along its northwesterly track as the cyclone encounters western ridging and cooler waters.”

If Tropical Storm Fausto stays on a northwesterly track, forecasters say “localized trade flow will be interrupted with much weaker trades expected early to mid next week.”

From the National Hurricane Center discussion on Monday afternoon: