North Kona Road Closure Planned For Overnight Utility Work

(BIVN) – Work to replace a utility pole in North Kona will require an overnight road closure this week.

Hawaiian Electric crews being doing the replacement work on Thursday evening, July 23. Mamalahoa Highway, just north of Kuahewa Road, will be closed from 10 p.m. that night, to 6 a.m. on Friday, July 24.

The work is being performed overnight to minimize disruptions to the community, the utility company says.

“Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and drive with caution when approaching the work zone,” Hawaiian Electric stated. “Flagmen will provide traffic control.”