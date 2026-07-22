Building South Swell Triggers High Surf Advisory for Hawaiʻi

(BIVN) – A new High Surf Advisory has been issued for south-facing shores of Hawaiʻi, as a moderate, long-period south swell began reaching Hawaiʻi Wednesday afternoon.

Surf heights of 8 to 12 feet are possible along beaches in Kona, Kaʻū and Puna, from 6 a.m. Thursday to Friday morning.

“Thursday night into Friday, the swell may peak near warning level,” the National Weather Service reported. “Long-period south swell energy will keep surf elevated beyond Friday, which may require the advisory to be extended through the weekend.”

“This weekend, larger surf generated by Hurricane Fausto is possible and could bring advisory level surf along east facing shores by late Sunday into early next week,” the forecasters said.