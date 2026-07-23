Hawaiʻi County Firefighter Recruits Celebrate Graduation

(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Fire Department’s 54th Firefighter Recruit Class recently held a graduation ceremony in Hilo, during which 18 recruits received their badges.

15 of the graduates have been assigned their first rotations with the Hawaiʻi Fire Department. The other three will serve in Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting.

The new firefighters were joined by family, friends, fire personnel, and County leaders, in recognition of their achievement.

From a Hawaiʻi County news release:

Mayor Kimo Alameda recalled shaking the hands of the recruits at Haihai Fire Station one year ago as they began their training. “Today, I have the privilege of shaking their hands again as firefighters,” he said. Mayor Alameda also praised what he called a “text-book perfect response” to the recent brush fire in Waikoloa, crediting the Department’s Training Division. Chief Martinez Jacobs of Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting echoed that recognition, citing comments from Committee of Accreditation Chairman Brian Bower, who described Battalion Chief Patrick Springer and his training staff as among the best he has seen in his career. Temporary Fire Chief Daniel Volpe reflected on words shared with the class by the late Fire Chief Kazuo Todd before their recruit training began, when Chief Todd spoke about the badge as a symbol of purpose and a promise to serve. “The badge you receive today is not a reward or a trophy. It is a symbol of the purpose carried by generations of Hawaiʻi firefighters that is now entrusted to you. Every time you put that badge on your uniform, let it remind you of your purpose and the promise you made: to save life and property, safeguard our community, and serve the public with aloha,” Volpe said.

Two more Hawaiʻi Fire Department recruitment cycles are anticipated over the next 12 months.

“Current minimum qualifications include satisfactory completion, by the time of hire, of English 100 and Health 125 with a grade of C or better, or equivalent coursework as determined by Kapiʻolani Community College,” the County noted. “Qualifying KCC EMT or paramedic credentials, or a current State of Hawaiʻi EMT-Transport or EMT-Paramedic license in good standing, may be substituted for these course requirements.”