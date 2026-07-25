Kawaihae Village Evacuated Due to Wildland Fire

(BIVN) – An evacuation order was issued for the Kawaihae Village subdivision on Saturday evening due to a wildland fire.

According to the County of Hawaiʻi, the evacuation area covers approximately 50 residences near the junction of Kawaihae Road and Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway.

A shelter has been opened at Waimea Community Center located at 65-1260 Kawaihae Road in Waimea.

The fire was first reported at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday. As of 9 p.m., the blaze has burned about 500 acres on the south side of Kawaihae Road.

The following roads are closed as of 9 p.m. Saturday evening:

Kawaihae Road from Waiula Drive to Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway.

Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway from Kawaihae Road to Mauna Kea Beach Drive.

“Emergency personnel are actively responding to the fire, and residents are urged to prioritize their safety by avoiding hazardous areas,” a County news release stated. “If you encounter emergency responders or road crews, please allow them space to operate safely.”