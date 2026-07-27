Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area To Close For Vector Control

(BIVN) – The Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area, formerly known as the Mauna Kea Recreational Area, will be closed early Tuesday morning for vector control operations.

The County of Hawaiʻi says the park, located off the Daniel K. Inouye Highway at the base of Maunakea, will be closed from 4 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, July 28.

“Residents are asked to plan to travel through the area knowing that the public restrooms and amenities at the park will not be available during treatment hours,” a County news release stated.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks and Recreation thanked the community for its understanding as it conducts the maintenance work.