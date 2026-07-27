Photo of the Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area at the base of Maunakea.

Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area To Close For Vector Control

Big Island Video News

Jul 27, 2026

STORY SUMMARY

MAUNAKEA, Hawaiʻi - County officials say the park will be closed from 4 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, July 28.

(BIVN) – The Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area, formerly known as the Mauna Kea Recreational Area, will be closed early Tuesday morning for vector control operations.

The County of Hawaiʻi says the park, located off the Daniel K. Inouye Highway at the base of Maunakea, will be closed from 4 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, July 28.

“Residents are asked to plan to travel through the area knowing that the public restrooms and amenities at the park will not be available during treatment hours,” a County news release stated.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks and Recreation thanked the community for its understanding as it conducts the maintenance work.

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Photo of the Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area at the base of Maunakea.
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