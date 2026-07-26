Kawaihae Wildland Fire Update for Sunday, July 26

(BIVN) – The wildland fire in South Kohala that forced the evacuation of the Kawaihae Village Subdivision on Saturday evening continued to burn Sunday morning.

So far, the blaze has burned about 680 acres on the south side of Kawaihae Road and is about 50% contained, officials say.

The evacuation order for Kawaihae Village Subdivision was lifted early Sunday morning. Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway has also been reopened.

Emergency responders continue to battle the fire. On Sunday morning, a fire break was being completed, as fire department helicopters were conducting water drops, with assistance from the Hawaiʻi National Guard.

Kawaihae Road from Waiula Drive to Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway remains closed, as of 10:30 a.m. Official say motorists can access Kawaihae Harbor and Akoni Pule Highway through a detour established on Kohala Ranch Road.

“Our firefighters, road crews, and partners are working closely to protect our community, and some roadblocks remain in effect so that they can continue to operate safely as the fire remains active,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda in a news release. “While the evacuation order has been lifted, we ask that residents continue following all emergency messages and we will provide updates as soon as they are available.”

Officials say Spencer Beach Park reopened at noon on Sunday.

The shelter at Waimea Community Center was also closed at noon.