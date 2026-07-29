Fausto Degenerates North Of Hawaiʻi, High Surf Advisory In Effect

(BIVN) – Tropical Storm Fausto has degenerated into a remnant low pressure area overnight, 285 miles north off Hilo.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts, and forecasters say the post-tropical cyclone is forecast to weaken to a trough by Friday.

The High Surf Warning for east-facing shores of Hawaiʻi has been downgraded to a High Surf Advisory. Surf heights of 8 to 12 feet Wednesday morning will quickly diminishing below 10 feet by this afternoon.

From the Central Pacific Hurricane Center at 5 a.m. HST: