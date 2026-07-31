Richardson’s Roughwater Swim Returns on Saturday, September 12

(BIVN) – The 2026 Richardson’s Roughwater Swim is set to take place on Saturday, September 12.

The annual, one-mile open water swim takes place at the Richardson Ocean Park in Keaukaha.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks and Recreation says registration for the event is now open, and is inviting swimmers to participate.

From a County news release:

The event is designed for strong swimmers who can handle the course conditions, which can be rough and include currents and waves. Racers can swim with or without fins; any swimmer wanting to use a snorkel must also register in the “FINS” category. No flotation devices, wet suits or hand gloves/paddles are allowed.

Registration is now open and is mail-in only. Completed registration forms must be postmarked by Wednesday, Aug. 26. Entry forms are available at County pools and on the Aquatics page on the Parks and Recreation website.

The registration fee is $35 per swimmer, payable by cash, check, or money order made payable to the County Director of Finance.

For additional information about the event, contact Aquatic Recreation Specialist Alex Flores by phone or text at (808) 339-5491.