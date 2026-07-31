Wildfire Risks Prompt Public Safety Power Shutoff Watch

(BIVN) – Parts of Hawaiʻi island and Maui are under a Public Safety Power Shutoff Watch, as Hawaiian Electric is monitoring high winds and dry conditions.

If weather conditions intensify in the next 24 to 48 hours, Hawaiian Electric may proactively shut off power in communities with high exposure to wildfire risk. Customers in these areas are urged to initiate their own emergency plans and prepare for the possibility of extended power outages, the company says.

“A watch doesn’t mean we will shut off power, only that we are monitoring it closely in areas at the highest risk for wildfires,” said Jim Alberts, Hawaiian Electric senior vice president and chief operations officer. “While we hope shutting off power won’t be necessary, we have to take this threat seriously and we urge our customers to be prepared and stay informed.”

In a Friday afternoon discussion, the National Weather Service wrote that trade winds will increase in strength through tonight, and with a dry and stable airmass, will create “gusty downslope winds and low relative humidity values.”

Forecasters say conditions will remains below the critical thresholds. However, “this hot, dry and windy pattern will create near critical fire weather concerns, especially for areas above the inversion height and downslope of ridges.”

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply (DWS) is advising customers to “plan for possible impacts to their water service should electrical power be disrupted or turned off preemptively as a fire-safety response to high winds forecasted for the Waimea and Waikōloa areas.”

All water customers are asked to immediately reduce their water usage by 10% so the water department can adjust its systems and resources in preparation for fire protection. Should a Public Safety Power Shutoff be implemented, “DWS will require that customers restrict water use further, for consumptive and hygiene purposes only, and may physically restrict non-consumptive uses such as irrigation.”

From the Department of Water Supply: