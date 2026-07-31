Wind Advisory Issued for Hawaiʻi Island

(BIVN) – A Wind Advisory has been issued for portions of Hawaiʻi island from noon today (Friday, July 31) to Saturday evening.

The National Weather Service says east northeast winds of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, are expected.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says the winds will mainly impact areas in North and South Kohala, Hāmākua, Kaʻū District, and the interior of the island.

Forecasters say winds “will accelerate downslope, near mountain tops and ridges, through gaps in the terrain, and in areas typically exposed to strong trade winds.”

Emergency officials say that due to the Wind Advisory:

Those in the advisory area should take necessary precautions and secure outdoor items.

Motorists, drive with caution and be aware of possible debris, downed trees, and utility lines.

Please stay clear of downed utility lines and report all hazards to authorities.

“Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles,” weather forecasters warned. “Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages.”