Two-Day Agrifood Summit Set For North Hawaiʻi

(BIVN) – The 2026 Hawaiʻi Island Agrifood Summit will be held in two North Hawaiʻi locations on August 14th and August 15th.

The County of Hawaiʻi is inviting the public to the free event “celebrating the people, partnerships, and initiatives strengthening Hawaiʻi Island’s agrifood system”.

From a Hawaiʻi County news release:

This free event will bring together leaders from across the island to share research, highlight successful community investments, explore policy priorities, and celebrate the progress being made to build a more resilient local food system. The Summit is hosted by the County Department of Research and Development in collaboration with the Hāmākua Institute, The Food Basket, Inc., the Hawai’i Department of Health, and Naupaka Events and Weddings. “This two-day event showcases the innovation, collaboration, and investment helping to support local agriculture and improve food security,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “Whether you attend one day or two, the summit is a great way to connect with efforts to grow a more resilient agrifood system on our island.”

Day 1 – Friday, Aug. 14

Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Honokaʻa People’s Theatre.

Registration is required and there is no cost to attend. Register at (here). Registration closes on Aug. 7.

On the first day, the program will feature the presentation about the Hawaiʻi Island Agrifood System Plan and the Hawaiʻi Island Food Security Report, providing attendees with the latest information on opportunities and priorities for strengthening agriculture and food security. Additional program highlights include a legislative panel discussing current agricultural policy priorities, a panel featuring community commercial kitchens and their role in supporting local food businesses, the premiere of the Mālama Da Farmer film, a producer panel with Mālama Da Farmer award recipients, recognition of community leaders, a locally sourced lunch, and an evening pau hana.

Day 2 – Saturday, Aug. 15

Time: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Location: Waimea District Park

No registration required. Free and open to the public.