Arrest Made In Mountain View Shooting Incident

(BIVN) – Police are investigating an early Tuesday morning shooting in Mountain View as an attempted murder case.

A 53-year-old Hilo man was critically injured in the Livingston subdivision incident.

Police identified 35-year-old Kawika Ah Nee as the suspect, and arrested him on Kauai Street, a few hours after the reported shooting.

From news release from the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

At 1:37 a.m., Puna patrol officers responded to a report of a man shot multiple times in front of a residence on the 18-1200 block of Waikiki Street in the Livingston subdivision. The preliminary investigation identified 35-year-old Kawika Ah Nee as the suspect. Ah Nee reportedly fled the area in a pick-up truck prior to officers’ arrival. The victim was transported by ambulance to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition. At 4:27 a.m., officers located Ah Nee on foot on Kauai Street and arrested him without incident. He was transported to the East Hawaii Detention Facility while detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section continue the investigation. Police have secured a residence on Kauai Street pending the issuance of a search warrant as part of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Lisa Ebesugawa of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section, at (808) 961-2382, or by email at Lisa.Ebesugawa@hawaiipolice.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.