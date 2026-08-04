Hawaiʻi County Offers $250k For Event Sponsorships

(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County is looking to spend $250,000 in sponsorship of local events on the Big Island.

The County issued a news release on Monday, announcing it is accepting proposals for the Event Sponsorship Program for events occurring within the contract period of October 1, 2026, through June 30, 2027.

The new program under the Department of Research and Development offers funding “for events that advance economic development, perpetuate culture, encourage community engagement, promote health and wellness, attract visitors, or otherwise benefit Hawaiʻi Island residents”, the County says.

Applicants must be a legally established nonprofit, for-profit, or government organization registered to conduct business in Hawaiʻi in order to be eligible to receive up to an aggregate maximum of $25,000. Retroactive funding will not be provided for events that occur before October 1, 2026.

“Events bring our communities together, perpetuate the traditions that make Hawaiʻi Island special, and create meaningful opportunities for our residents and local businesses,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “Through this program, we are establishing a fair and transparent process to support events that deliver measurable benefits across our island.”

The request for proposals has been posted online through the OpenGov Procurement System. Proposals must be submitted electronically no later than 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. The deadline to submit questions or requests for clarification through OpenGov is 11:59 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2026.

“This program recognizes that events contribute to Hawaiʻi Island in different ways,” said Department of Research and Development Director Benson Medina. “Some generate substantial visitor spending and economic activity, while others preserve culture, improve community health, support charitable causes, and build stronger relationships among our residents. We encourage organizations of all sizes to review the requirements and determine whether their event is a good fit.”

Events will be considered within four general sponsorship categories:

Major economic-impact events.

Events with significant regional or statewide impact.

Events providing moderate to high community benefit.

County representation, networking, and professional-development events.

From the County of Hawaiʻi: