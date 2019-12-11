UPDATE (Dec. 12) – Hawaiʻi County Police released the following information:

A female died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday afternoon (December 11) on Highway 11, near the 13-mile marker.



The identification of the victim is still pending.



Responding to a 3:00 p.m. call, police determined that a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu 4-door-sedan was heading South (Mountain View bound) on Highway 11, when it crossed into the opposite lane of traffic, striking a 2010 Ford F-350 pickup truck that was heading North (Hilo bound).



The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu was not responsive at the scene, and was transported to the Hilo Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead at 6:23 p.m. The driver of the Ford F-350 pickup truck, a 57-year-old male from Hilo did not sustain any injuries in the crash.



Police believe that speed was a factor in the crash.



An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.



The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Negligent Homicide investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Erhard Autrata of the Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit at 961-2339.



This is the 24th traffic fatality this year compared to 29 at this time last year.

UPDATE (7:30 p.m.) – Police report Highway 11, which was closed earlier due to a vehicle collision near the 13 mile marker, is now reopened to traffic.

(BIVN) – A vehicle crash on Highway 11 closed the road in both directions near the 13 mile marker in Mountain View, police say.

In a 3:38 p.m. Nixle alert issued on Wednesday, officials advised motorists to avoid the area, and use Stainback Highway and North Kulani Road to get around the scene.

Big Island Video News will have more information as it becomes available.